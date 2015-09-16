FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
About 6,000 refugees arrived in Bavaria on Tuesday - police
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

About 6,000 refugees arrived in Bavaria on Tuesday - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - About 6,000 asylum seekers arrived in the southern state of Bavaria on Tuesday, German police said, despite the introduction of controls at the Austrian border at the weekend.

A spokesman said most had travelled from the Austrian city of Salzburg but some had crossed the frontier at other places.

Germany, struggling to cope with the biggest influx of refugees since World War Two, restored border controls on Sunday to stem the inflow of asylum seekers through Munich. On Saturday alone, 13,000 refugees had arrived at Munich central railway station.

On Wednesday, rail traffic between Salzburg and Germany was halted, said Austrian rail company OeBB. (Reporting by Joern Poeltz; Editing by Giles Elgood and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.