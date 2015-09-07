FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel calls for quick EU reaction to refugee crisis
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Gabriel calls for quick EU reaction to refugee crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that the European Union needs to act quickly to deal with the migration crisis and must decide “within weeks” on the establishment of reception centres for refugees in Italy and Greece.

“It will go faster than we perhaps think right now,” Gabriel said in a television interview due to be broadcast on ZDF television channel later on Monday.

He added that a fair distribution of refugees was necessary throughout Europe. While Germany will continue to take in a “disproportionately high share”, he said the country could not take in the same amount each year and integrate them seamlessly.

Gabriel, who said earlier on Monday that it cannot fall on a few countries to shoulder most of the burden, called on Hungary to stick to the EU asylum rules and improve conditions for refugees.

Leading members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition have agreed to find six billion euros to pay for the influx but Gabriel said there was no need for people to worry that Germany would raise taxes or reduce benefits.

Germany, with relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits, is the EU’s biggest recipient of people fleeing war in the Middle East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.

A record 104,460 asylum seekers entered the country in August, and it expects about 800,000 people to file for asylum this year - four times last year’s level. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.