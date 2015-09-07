Germany's Gabriel calls for quick EU reaction to refugee crisis

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that the European Union needs to act quickly to deal with the migration crisis and must decide “within weeks” on the establishment of reception centres for refugees in Italy and Greece.

“It will go faster than we perhaps think right now,” Gabriel said in a television interview due to be broadcast on ZDF television channel later on Monday.

He added that a fair distribution of refugees was necessary throughout Europe. While Germany will continue to take in a “disproportionately high share”, he said the country could not take in the same amount each year and integrate them seamlessly.

Gabriel, who said earlier on Monday that it cannot fall on a few countries to shoulder most of the burden, called on Hungary to stick to the EU asylum rules and improve conditions for refugees.

Leading members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition have agreed to find six billion euros to pay for the influx but Gabriel said there was no need for people to worry that Germany would raise taxes or reduce benefits.

Germany, with relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits, is the EU’s biggest recipient of people fleeing war in the Middle East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.

A record 104,460 asylum seekers entered the country in August, and it expects about 800,000 people to file for asylum this year - four times last year’s level. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Giles Elgood)