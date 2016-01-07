FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel - need joint refugee policy for EU Schengen system to work
January 7, 2016

Merkel - need joint refugee policy for EU Schengen system to work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday every effort must be made to retain the free movement of people within the European Union’s passport-free Schengen zone, but added this was dependent on a joint response to Europe’s refugee crisis.

“I don’t want to issue any concrete warnings here, or say ‘what happens if’, but I do want to say that a Schengen system can only work if there is joint responsibility for taking in refugees and joint responsibility for protecting the external borders,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

