FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany, Spain urge EU to name safe countries of origin in refugee crisis
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 1, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Germany, Spain urge EU to name safe countries of origin in refugee crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged the European Commission on Tuesday to come up with proposals to help Europe cope with its refugee and migrant crisis, including defining countries of safe origin.

“There are two things we must say clearly - the European Commission must say, identify what are the safe countries of origin ... and we need to work towards a certain harmonisation in future,” Rajoy said in a joint press conference with Merkel in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.