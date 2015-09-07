About 2,500 refugees seen arriving in Germany by early afternoon

MUNICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - About 2,500 refugees are expected to arrive in Germany via Austria by early afternoon on Monday, after an estimated 20,000 came in over the weekend, a Bavarian official told reporters.

Christoph Hillenbrand, president of the government of Upper Bavaria, said three trains containing a total of 2,100 migrants were due to arrive in Germany by 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) from Salzburg. Another 400 would arrive by train directly from Budapest in the morning.

It was unclear whether passengers on the Salzburg trains would disembark in Munich or continue further by train to other German states. “That is being checked at the moment,” he said.