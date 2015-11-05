German coalition parties agree on registration centres for refugees - sources

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany’s ruling coalition parties have agreed on a concept to speed-up the registration and processing of asylum requests of the record numbers of migrants streaming into the country, two Social Democrat sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The party leaders have agreed in principle on reception facilities which include a requirement for refugees to stay in the county where they are registered, the sources said.

There will be no “transit zones” or exterritorial centres and no new centres on the borders, the sources added. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)