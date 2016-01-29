FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy, Germany share populism as common enemy in Europe - Renzi
January 29, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Italy, Germany share populism as common enemy in Europe - Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy and Germany are united in opposing political populism as they seek to tackle Europe’s economic and immigration problems, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

“We don’t agree on everything naturally,” Renzi told reporters following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “But we believe together that fighting unemployment today in Europe means combating populism. We have the same adversary: Populism.”

Renzi has repeatedly challenged Germany’s insistence on austerity in the European Union as a way of weathering slow growth, urging more state spending. Both countries are also struggling to manage Europe’s biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Crispian Balmer

