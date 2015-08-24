FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says anti-refugee violence "disgraceful"
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 24, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says anti-refugee violence "disgraceful"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned violent protests against refugees in the eastern German town of Heidenau over the weekend, saying it was disgraceful that right-wing extremists received widespread support from the local community there.

”I’d like say, after the horrifying images from Heidenau in Saxony, that I strongly condemn the violence there and the atmosphere of racism that we saw is not at all acceptable. It’s repulsive to see how right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are voicing their hatred.

“But it is just as disgraceful to see how German citizens, and even families with children are supporting this by marching along with them,” she added. “I can only repeat that Germany is a country that respects the dignity of every single person.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.