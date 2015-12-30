FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ban migrants without valid papers, Merkel's Bavarian allies say
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Ban migrants without valid papers, Merkel's Bavarian allies say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies want to ban migrants from entering Germany unless they have valid identity papers, a draft document from the Christian Social Union (CSU) showed on Wednesday.

Germany, boasting Europe’s largest economy, is the target destination for many of the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, and Bavaria - ruled by the CSU - is the main entry point for them.

The draft CSU document, due to be discussed at a party meeting next week, also says that the deliberate destruction of identity papers and false statements made by applicants were not only delaying the asylum process but often making it impossible.

“Our state can no longer accept this if it wants to remain being governed by the rule of law in the long-term,” it said.

“Replacement papers can, after all, be procured in the safe countries neighbouring us.”

The migrant crisis, which saw 965,000 asylum seekers arrive in Germany in the first 11 months of 2015, has dented Merkel’s popularity and her conservative bloc has been divided over how to tackle the issue. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.