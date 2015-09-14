FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian rail firm says link to Germany reopened
September 14, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian rail firm says link to Germany reopened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Train lines between Austria and Germany reopened on Monday morning apart from one line to Munich, that has been used by tens of thousands of migrants, which was still closed because of people on the track, a rail company spokeswoman said.

“Train traffic has resumed since 7 o’clock (0500 GMT),” a spokeswoman for the Austrian rail company OeBB said.

Germany suspended the connection and re-imposed border controls on Sunday after acknowledging it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

