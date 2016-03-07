Germany ready to help EU partners in refugee crisis - Schaeuble

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany will do all it can to support its European Union neighbours through the bloc’s refugee crisis, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

“We were very generous and we will remain very generous,” he said before meeting other euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

The refugee crisis limits Germany’s room for fiscal manoeuvre but will not force it into budget cuts, Schaeuble said, adding that the crisis was an issue that should be separated from Greece’s reform programme.

“One really must separate the two issues from each other,” he said.