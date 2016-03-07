FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany ready to help EU partners in refugee crisis - Schaeuble
March 7, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

Germany ready to help EU partners in refugee crisis - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany will do all it can to support its European Union neighbours through the bloc’s refugee crisis, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

“We were very generous and we will remain very generous,” he said before meeting other euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

The refugee crisis limits Germany’s room for fiscal manoeuvre but will not force it into budget cuts, Schaeuble said, adding that the crisis was an issue that should be separated from Greece’s reform programme.

“One really must separate the two issues from each other,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Körkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

