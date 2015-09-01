FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin says EU's Dublin rules are still valid
#Industrials
September 1, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin says EU's Dublin rules are still valid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Germany has not suspended European Union rules that oblige migrants to file for asylum in the first EU country they arrive in, a spokesman for Germany’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.

“Germany has not suspended Dublin,” the spokesman said, referring to the regulation that contains the asylum rule.

“The Dublin rules are still valid and we expect European member states to stick to them. Whoever comes to Hungary must get registered there and go through the asylum procedure there.”

Trainloads of migrants arrived in Austria and Germany from Hungary on Monday as EU asylum rules collapsed under the strain of a wave of migration unprecedented in the EU. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

