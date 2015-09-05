Hundreds of migrants arrive in Munich with special train from Austria

MUNICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants arrived at Munich railway station on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, after Austria and Germany agreed with Hungary to allow migrants to cross their borders.

A police spokesman said around 450 migrants arrived on a special train and they would now be escorted onto a city train to take them to an emergency registration centre nearby.

Police have said that authorities expect between 5,000 and 10,000 refugees to come to Germany from Hungary via Austria on Saturday. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing Michael Nienaber,)