Germany's Merkel says not worried about EU-Turkey migrant deal
May 25, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel says not worried about EU-Turkey migrant deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was not worried about the migrant pact between the European Union and Turkey, but more time was needed to address sticking points on visa liberalisation for Ankara.

“I am not concerned, we just need more time,” Merkel told reporters after a cabinet meeting just outside Berlin.

The EU has promised visa-free travel for Turks as part of the migrant deal provided Ankara fulfils conditions including changes to its broad anti-terrorism laws. So far Turkey has said it cannot do this as it is fighting the dual threat from Islamic State and Kurdish militants. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

