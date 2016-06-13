FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece searching for suspected migrant boat off Crete
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
June 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Greece searching for suspected migrant boat off Crete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 13 (Reuters) - Greece ordered two ships on Monday to search for a boat believed to be carrying about 200 migrants which sent a distress signal off the island of Crete, the coastguard said.

A Greek-flagged tanker and a Panama-flagged freighter in the area were heading to the location, about 80 nautical miles south of Crete and 15 nautical miles within Libyan waters, coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos told Reuters.

He said a passenger had sent a distress signal which alerted the coastguard. "We haven't spotted anything yet," he added.

Crete, Greece's southernmost island, lies north of Libya and Egypt. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Catherine Evans)

