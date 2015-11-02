FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Four refugees drown, 6 missing off Greece-coastguard
November 2, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Four refugees drown, 6 missing off Greece-coastguard

ATHENS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Four refugees drowned and another six were missing off the Greek island of Farmakonisi after their boat sank, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

Four people were rescued, the coastguard said in a statement. The vessel the migrants were travelling on sank in an unknown location north of the island, it said.

Eleven people, including six infants, drowned on Sunday when their boat capsized off the island of Samos, trapping them in the cabin.

The toll from drowning among thousands of refugees making the short but dangerous crossing from Turkey to Greece’s outlying eastern islands has risen in recent weeks from the onset of colder weather. There were near-gale force winds blowing in the Aegean at the weekend. (Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

