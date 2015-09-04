FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrants scuffle with police on Greek island
September 4, 2015 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants scuffle with police on Greek island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - About 200 unregistered migrants trying to board a ship scuffled with police and coastguard officials on the Greek island of Lesbos, a coastguard spokesman told Reuters, with TV footage on Friday showing migrants throwing stones at the police.

Police used teargas to disperse the migrants, a reporter on the scene for the Greek news channel ANT1 said.

“About 200 migrants that were not registered tried to get on a ferry at the port and they were pushed back by the police and the coastguard,” Greece’s coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

