EU willing to offer Greece more aid in refugee crisis-Dombrovskis

ATHENS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Union stands ready to extend additional aid to help Greece if needed to deal with the refugee crisis, Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

Dombrovskis was in Athens for talks on reform efforts now underway in Greece under terms of an 86 billion euro bailout.

He told a news conference that Greece already received funds for dealing with the crisis, which has been a transit point for more than 500,000 people this year.

“From a Commission’s point of view we are willing to find additional means of supporting those countries which are most exposed to the refugee crisis and Greece is among them,” he said. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)