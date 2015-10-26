FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU willing to offer Greece more aid in refugee crisis-Dombrovskis
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

EU willing to offer Greece more aid in refugee crisis-Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Union stands ready to extend additional aid to help Greece if needed to deal with the refugee crisis, Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

Dombrovskis was in Athens for talks on reform efforts now underway in Greece under terms of an 86 billion euro bailout.

He told a news conference that Greece already received funds for dealing with the crisis, which has been a transit point for more than 500,000 people this year.

“From a Commission’s point of view we are willing to find additional means of supporting those countries which are most exposed to the refugee crisis and Greece is among them,” he said. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.