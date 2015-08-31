Greek coastguard rescues 2,500 migrants over three days

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s coastguard has rescued about 2,500 migrants and refugees off the country’s eastern islands over the past three days, authorities said on Monday, as the flow of people trying to cross into Europe continued unabated.

After a hiatus of a few days last week, Greek authorities resumed ferrying Syrian refugees to the mainland by ship on Saturday and the latest group of 2,500 refugees arrived at the port of Piraeus earlier on Monday. (Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Alison Williams)