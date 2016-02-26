FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece seeks temporary halt of migrants from islands to mainland
February 26, 2016

Greece seeks temporary halt of migrants from islands to mainland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greece asked its passenger ferry companies and travel agencies on Friday to cut back on bringing migrants and refugees from frontline islands to the mainland and said its own chartered ships would stay put for a few days.

The moves, described by Greece’s shipping minister as temporary, are designed to stem a flow of people mostly fleeing from violence in the Middle East, as border controls further north in the Balkans threaten to strand tens of thousands in Greece.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos and Yannis Behrakis Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

