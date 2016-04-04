FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boat returning migrants from Greece arrives in Turkey
April 4, 2016

Boat returning migrants from Greece arrives in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIKILI, Turkey, April 4 (Reuters) - A passenger boat carrying migrants being returned from Greece to Turkey under a landmark European Union deal docked in the Turkish town of Dikili on Monday after sailing from the Greek island of Lesbos, a Reuters witness said.

Under the EU-Turkey deal, Ankara will take back all migrants and refugees, including Syrians, who enter Greece illegally in return for the EU taking in thousands of Syrian refugees directly from Turkey and rewarding it with more money, early visa-free travel and progress in its EU membership negotiations. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

