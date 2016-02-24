FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UNHCR chief says Balkan restrictions fly in the face of refugee protection
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

UNHCR chief says Balkan restrictions fly in the face of refugee protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugees’ agency on Wednesday said restrictions imposed by western Balkan states on the movement of migrants fly in the face of basic refugee protection rights.

Filippo Grandi, who heads the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), said the move may stifle movement and create a bottleneck of migrants and refugees in Greece, which has until now been the primary gateway of people fleeing conflict from the Middle East.

“(These) restrictions probably go against even European rules and regulations and certainly against basic refugee protection laws,” he told reporters in Athens. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.