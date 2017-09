PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Europe should offer Turkey financial and other help to deal with the migrant crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday during a visit to Athens.

“Turkey needs to meet a certain number of obligations and also watch its border but we also must help Turkey, including financially, in welcoming refugees,” Hollande said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Catherine Evans)