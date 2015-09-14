FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary closes airspace along Serbian border - transport authority
September 14, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary closes airspace along Serbian border - transport authority

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hungary has closed its airspace in a 20-km band along the Serbian border up to a height of 1,350 metres (4,500 feet), the National Transport Authority said on Monday.

The closure took effect at midnight on Sept. 10 and is aimed at ensuring police, the army and ambulance services can safely use the airspace to perform duties linked to handling the migrant crisis, the authority said in a statement.

The closure, which remains in effect until further notice, does not affect scheduled international passenger flights, the statement added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

