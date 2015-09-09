Hungarian army holds exercise to protect border -MTI agency

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian army started military exercise on Wednesday to prepare its soldiers for a role in guarding the southern border, state news agency MTI cited Chief of Staff General Tibor Benko as saying.

Hungary is planning to send soldiers to help police patrol the border where thousands of refugees and migrants are arriving from Serbia every day.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said passing legislation to deploy the army would not be possible before September 20. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan)