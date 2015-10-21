FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary will not open "corridor" for migrants -govt
October 21, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary will not open "corridor" for migrants -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hungary has no intention of opening any corridor for migrants trying to get into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen zone from the south, the government said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Zoltan Kovacs made the remarks after a meeting of Croatian, Slovenian, Austrian and Hungarian police chiefs in Vienna. Hungary has closed its southern borders with Serbia and Croatia to stem the flow of migrants.

“Hungary has made it abundantly clear...that it does not support any proposal to open corridors on the border sections closed in the south or to provide means of transport for migrants within the Schengen zone,” Kovacs told a news conference.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan

