Migrants break out of Hungarian reception camp, police launch chase
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants break out of Hungarian reception camp, police launch chase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Around 300 migrants broke out of a Hungarian reception camp near the Serbian border, fleeing towards a motorway that connects southern Hungary with Budapest, police said in a statement on Friday.

Tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from war-torn areas such as Syria and Afghanistan, have arrived in Europe in recent months and Hungarian authorities are struggling to contain the flood of people.

Police said it was chasing the group and stopped traffic on the motorway while footage from public television showed riot police surrounding the migrant camp. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
