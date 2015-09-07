FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian police use pepper spray on migrants trying to break cordon
September 7, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian police use pepper spray on migrants trying to break cordon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSZKE, Hungary, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Police used pepper spray on a crowd of migrants attempting to break through a cordon at Roszke, on Hungary’s border with Serbia, on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

The migrants, who were being escorted by police to a transit camp, reached the motorway leading to Budapest, where they started walking against the traffic in the direction of Hungary’s capital. Another Reuters witness said police had been unable to stop them, and that some migrants had scuffled with police. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Sandor Peto)

