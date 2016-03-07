Hungary, Croatia reopen railway border crossings -agency

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary and Croatia will reopen three railway border crossings that have been closed since the middle of last year because of the migrant crisis, the state news agency MTI reported on Monday citing the two countries’ interior ministers.

There were no immediate details about when the crossings would reopen and whether the opening was to be permanent.

Crowds of migrants entered Hungary through the crossings of Murakeresztur-Kotoriba, Gyekenyes-Koprivnica and Magyarboly-Beli Manastir on the way to Germany last year.

Those large-scale movements stopped after Hungary finished a fence on its southern border with Serbia and Croatia late in 2015 to keep migrants out. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)