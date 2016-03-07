FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Croatia reopen railway border crossings -agency
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 7, 2016 / 12:13 PM / a year ago

Hungary, Croatia reopen railway border crossings -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary and Croatia will reopen three railway border crossings that have been closed since the middle of last year because of the migrant crisis, the state news agency MTI reported on Monday citing the two countries’ interior ministers.

There were no immediate details about when the crossings would reopen and whether the opening was to be permanent.

Crowds of migrants entered Hungary through the crossings of Murakeresztur-Kotoriba, Gyekenyes-Koprivnica and Magyarboly-Beli Manastir on the way to Germany last year.

Those large-scale movements stopped after Hungary finished a fence on its southern border with Serbia and Croatia late in 2015 to keep migrants out. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.