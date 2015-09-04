Migrants leave Budapest railway station on buses bound for Austria

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants left central Budapest early on Saturday in a long queue of buses laid on by Hungarian authorities overwhelmed by defiant crowds who had struck out on foot to Western Europe, a Reuters witness said.

Many smiled, bidding goodbye to Hungarian volunteers who had brought food and water in recent days during which several thousand migrants were camped in front of a central railway station after authorities cancelled all trains heading west to Austria and Germany. (Reporting by Sandor Peto, writing by Matt Robinson, editing by G Crosse)