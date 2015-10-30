Hungary says effective solution to migration crisis still elusive

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday the migrant crisis posed the most serious challenge to the European Union since its inception, and that a ‘real effective solution’ to it had not been put in place by the bloc.

Szijjarto, whose country lies on a primary corridor for tens of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and beyond who have arrived in Europe this year, said concerted action was needed to bust people smugglers who were ‘international criminals’.

“Instead of bashing and criticising each other we need to come up with common solutions,” Szijjarto told reporters in Greece, which has been a primary gateway for more than 500,000 migrants heading into the European Union this year.

“We have so many proposals on the table, we have spoken about possible solutions so much but a real effective solution has not been put in place at all,” he said after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.