Hungary closes highway after migrants break police cordon
September 9, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary closes highway after migrants break police cordon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website.

It said the entry point on the M5 highway, which leads from the south to Budapest, had also been closed.

State news agency MTI reported that as many as 200 to 250 migrants left a collection point for migrants near the border in Roszke after police could no longer contain a group of mainly young males pushing against their cordon.

Police were trying to round up migrants at an intersection along the highway, MTI said.

Local news website Index said some 400 migrants broke free from the collection point and half of them set out on the motorway, the other half on a secondary road towards the city of Szeged. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

