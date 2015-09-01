FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrants protest as Hungary shutters Budapest train station
September 1, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Migrants protest as Hungary shutters Budapest train station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hundreds of angry migrants demonstrated outside Budapest’s shuttered Eastern Railway Terminus on Tuesday, demanding that the station be reopened and they be allowed to travel on to Germany, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Migrants waved tickets, clapping, booing and hissing, and shouting “Germany, Germany” with police lined up at the entrance to the station.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, when asked why the railway terminus was closed, told Reuters in an e-mailed statement that Hungary was trying to enforce EU law, which requires anyone who wishes to travel within Europe to hold a valid passport and a Schengen visa. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; editing by Anna Willard)

