Hungary's Orban says flow of migrants "endless" - radio

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The flow of migrants into Europe is endless and if the European Union does not protect its borders, tens of millions more may come, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

“The reality is that Europe is threatened by a mass inflow of people, many tens of millions of people could come to Europe,” he said. “Now we talk about hundreds of thousands but next year we will talk about millions and there is no end to this,” he said.

“All of a sudden we will see that we are in minority in our own continent,” he said, urging Europe “to show strength in protecting our borders.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Matt Robinson)