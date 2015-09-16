FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty police, two children hurt in Hungary-Serbia border clashes
September 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Twenty police, two children hurt in Hungary-Serbia border clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Twenty Hungarian policemen and two children were injured on the Hungarian border with Serbia in clashes that erupted after a group of migrants tried to break through the frontier, the prime minister’s security adviser said.

“So far 20 policemen have been injured and ambulance services have just taken two children (to hospital) who were injured after being thrown over the security fence,” Gyorgy Bakondi told public television.

“We will definitely restore the fence and strengthen the fence and protect Hungary’s security with all legal means.”

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said police would not let any migrants break through into Hungarian territory, adding that Hungary has not seen any cooperation on Wednesday from Serbian authorities to handle illegal migrants. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)

