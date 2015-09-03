FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary may change laws to deal with migration crisis this week: Fidesz lawmaker
September 3, 2015

Hungary may change laws to deal with migration crisis this week: Fidesz lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament could pass most of the legal amendments aimed at stemming an influx of migrants this week, possibly reducing the number of illegal border crossings to “zero” by the middle of the month, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas was also cited by the national news agency as saying that the legal changes along with the fence on the southern border with Serbia could resolve the issue of mass migration.

Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Louise Ireland

