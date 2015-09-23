States should pay more into EU budget to cope with refugee crisis-Orban

BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would propose to European Union leaders that the bloc’s members boost payments to the EU budget by 1 percent and cut EU spending by 1 percent to help cope with the refugee crisis.

Such a step would raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Orban told journalists at a news conference at meeting of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU).

“We should repeat this as many times as necessary to have the amount of money that we need to handle the crisis,” he said at a meeting of the CSU, the sister party to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit on Wednesday where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joern Poltz in Bad Staffelstein and Marton Dunai in Budapest; editing by John O‘Donnell)