Hungary PM hails "outstanding" referendum result

BUDAPEST, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed as "outstanding" the result of Sunday's referendum, in which Hungarians overwhelmingly rejected European Union migrant quotas, and said the vote must be taken into account by EU decision makers.

"Thirteen years after a large majority of Hungarians voted at a referendum to join the European Union, today Hungarians made their voices heard again in a European issue," Orban told a news conference. "We have achieved an outstanding result, because we have surpassed the outcome of the accession referendum."

Orban said he would submit an amendment to Hungary's constitution to put the result of the plebiscite -- which is invalid because voter turnout fell below the minimum 50 percent threshold -- into law. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)