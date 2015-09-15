FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary could extend border fence towards Romania
September 15, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary could extend border fence towards Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has decided to start preparatory ground work for the extension towards Romania of a fence it is building along the Serbian border, to deal with any change in migration routes, the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“We have made the decision to start preparatory works for the construction of a fence starting from the Hungarian-Serbian-Romanian border at a reasonable length should migration pressure shift in the direction of Romania,” Peter Szijjarto told a news conference. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

