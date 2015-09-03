FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
September 3, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian police stop train and take migrants off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BICSKE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hungarian police stopped the first train bound for the town of Sopron near the Austrian border on Thursday and told migrants to get off at the town of Bicske where Hungary has a migrant reception centre, a Reuters reporter said.

All the other passengers got off and boarded a replacement train.

The migrants banged on the train windows from the outside shouting “No camp, no camp”. About 50 riot police were lined up near the train.

One carriage was emptied by police and five more carriages full of migrants were still standing at the station. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
