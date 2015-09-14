FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN agency "very concerned" about Hungary's fence on Serbian border
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

UN agency "very concerned" about Hungary's fence on Serbian border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Monday that each country had a right to protect its borders, expressing concern however that Hungary’s fence on its Serbian border could limit the rights of those seeking asylum.

“We recognise the right of each country to protect its borders with the tools and methods it deems necessary,” UNHCR spokesman Erno Simon said.

But, as Hungary closed the main migrant crossing point on the border with southern neighbour Serbia, Simon said it was “very important” that no barriers are imposed to people fleeing war and persecution. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.