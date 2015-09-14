UN agency "very concerned" about Hungary's fence on Serbian border

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Monday that each country had a right to protect its borders, expressing concern however that Hungary’s fence on its Serbian border could limit the rights of those seeking asylum.

“We recognise the right of each country to protect its borders with the tools and methods it deems necessary,” UNHCR spokesman Erno Simon said.

But, as Hungary closed the main migrant crossing point on the border with southern neighbour Serbia, Simon said it was “very important” that no barriers are imposed to people fleeing war and persecution. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan)