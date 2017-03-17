No signs of Turkey suspending refugee deal with EU, Berlin says

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - There are no signs that a deal reached between the European Union and Turkey last year to stem the flow of illegal migrants into the bloc has been suspended by Ankara, a spokesman for the German government spokesman.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on Wednesday that Turkey may cancel a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union, and is also re-evaluating a $6 billion refugee deal with the bloc.

The German government spokesman said the numbers of migrants arriving in Greece continued to be very low in the last few days.