FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy still blocking funding for Turkey migration scheme
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Italy still blocking funding for Turkey migration scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy continued during a meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday to block funding of 3 billion euros pledged by the bloc to Turkey to help care for Syrian refugees, the meeting chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

“On the... key question whether Italy has lifted its objections, the answer is still ‘no’. But we hope that that is possible very, very soon,” Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, told a news conference.

Dijsselbloem declined to say what Italy’s objections were but said the funds were needed urgently and added that finance ministers had also discussed a need to channel more funds to help refugees in Turkey, a view also shared by Germany.

EU leaders agreed to the aid grant as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing the numbers of refugees leaving Turkey and heading for Europe.

Earlier on Friday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also said the funds were urgent but noted that the EU executive had existing funds that it could deploy for initial projects.

$1 = 0.9168 euros Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.