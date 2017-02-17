ROME Feb 17 The chief prosecutor of a Sicilian
court said on Friday that a task force is looking into whether
people smugglers may be financing rescue boats run by
humanitarian groups that operate off the coast of Libya.
A court task force is conducting "an analysis" - not a
criminal investigation - into concerns that some boats may be
working with smugglers, Carmelo Zuccaro, Catania's chief
prosecutor, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Last summer we saw something we'd never seen before: At
times there were 13 boats operated by NGOs working at once," he
said. Catania on the eastern coast of Sicily is the near the
ports where most migrants are brought after they are rescued.
"Do these NGOs all have the same motivations? And who is
financing them?" Zuccaro asked.
The court's concerns are based on the fact that they are
conspicuously well-funded operations and on migrant testimony,
Zuccaro said, that smugglers provided directions to where rescue
boats would be located before they disembarked.
Humanitarian groups said that their boats can be located
with free, real-time ship tracking on the Internet.
"This seems to be a notion based on incompetence," said
Stefano Argenziano, head of search and rescue operations at
Doctors without Borders.
"The problem isn't where rescue ships are, but that hundreds
of thousands of people are putting themselves in the hands of
traffickers and risking their lives."
A record 181,000 boat migrants came to Italy last year and
most of them were rescued at sea. More than 90 percent departed
from Libya, and some 5,000 died in the Mediterranean last year.
Not all rescues are carried out by humanitarian groups.
Italy's coast guard and navy coordinate and participate in sea
rescues, and private ships, vessels working with the European
Union border agency Frontex and others with the EU
anti-trafficking operation Sophia also frequently help with
rescues.
Four groups contacted by Reuters that operated private
rescue ships last year said they were funded by donations mainly
from private citizens, with some contributions from foundations,
companies, or through commercial partnerships and state grants.
All four denied any link with human traffickers.
"It's absolute nonsense," said Ruben Neugebauer, a spokesman
for the German humanitarian group Sea-Watch. "We are funded
entirely by donations," he said, adding that the average amount
given was far less than 100 euros.
"We created our group to respond to the moral and legal
obligation to save lives," said Sophie Beau, co-founder of SOS
Mediterranee, which operates the Aquarius rescue vessel with
donations, which averaged about 170 euros.
