Italian fishing boat seized near Libya, apparently by pirates
April 17, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Italian fishing boat seized near Libya, apparently by pirates

Antonio Denti

1 Min Read

PALERMO, Italy April 17 (Reuters) - A Sicilian fishing boat with seven people on board was seized overnight in an apparent act of piracy 40 miles from the coast of Libya, a trade association said on Friday, underlining the mounting insecurity in the southern Mediterranean.

The stretch of the sea between North Africa and Italy has descended into chaos in the last two weeks as calmer spring weather has led to an upsurge in migrant boats attempting the crossing from increasingly lawless Libya.

Additional reporting by Roberto Landucci in Rome, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by John Stonestreet

