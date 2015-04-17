Italian fishing boat seized near Libya, apparently by pirates

PALERMO, Italy April 17 (Reuters) - A Sicilian fishing boat with seven people on board was seized overnight in an apparent act of piracy 40 miles from the coast of Libya, a trade association said on Friday, underlining the mounting insecurity in the southern Mediterranean.

The stretch of the sea between North Africa and Italy has descended into chaos in the last two weeks as calmer spring weather has led to an upsurge in migrant boats attempting the crossing from increasingly lawless Libya.