Juncker says European refugee summit needs funding commitment

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - European Union leaders should agree on concrete funding for stepped-up Mediterranean search and rescue operations for migrants at a special summit this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

“In terms of funding needed for rescue missions at sea I expect that we don’t ask questions on Thursday but offer funding,” Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told a joint news conference with Juncker, who added: “I see this exactly so.”

The EU has proposed doubling the size of such rescue operations after as many as 900 people were feared killed in the deadliest known shipwreck of migrants trying to reach Europe. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)