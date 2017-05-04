FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary charges suspects in Austria death of 71 migrants in 2015
May 4, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 3 months ago

Hungary charges suspects in Austria death of 71 migrants in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged 11 people, four of them with murder and all with human trafficking, in connection with the death of 71 migrants found in a lorry by an Austrian motorway in August 2015.

A statement from the Prosecution Office of Bács-Kiskun county, from where the lorry set out on its fatal journey, said it had asked for life sentences for four men and fixed-term prison sentences and expulsion for the rest of the accused.

Four men participated in the transport of the 71 migrants directly with the rest involved in sustaining a network that made hundreds of thousands of euros from human smuggling, the statement said, as thousands of refugees and migrants crossed the Balkans that year. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

