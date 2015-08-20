Macedonia declares emergency on borders over migrant crisis

GEVGELIJA, Macedonia, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Macedonia declared a state of emergency on its southern and northern borders on Thursday over a surge in migrants and refugees, saying it would involve the army in confronting a growing crisis, the MIA state news agency reported.

“We expect the involvement of the army will bring two desired effects - it will increase security among our citizens in the two regions and will allow for a more comprehensive approach toward people expressing their interest in applying for asylum,” Interior Ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski was quoted as saying.