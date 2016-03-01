FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says migrant clashes show EU summit "urgent"
March 1, 2016

Germany's Merkel says migrant clashes show EU summit "urgent"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Television pictures of migrants desperate to make their way into western Europe via the Balkans show the urgency of a European Union summit next Monday in tackling the bloc’s migrant crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

“The pictures show us clearly every day that there is a need for talks,” Merkel told reporters after meeting Croatian Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic in Berlin, adding that she was in regular contact with Greece’s prime minster.

“We need to deal with the difficult situation in Greece and ... return to the Schengen system as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

