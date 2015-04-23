FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders agree to triple search&rescue funds for Med- Merkel
April 23, 2015

EU leaders agree to triple search&rescue funds for Med- Merkel

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to triple the funding for a search and rescue operation for refugees in the Mediterranean Sea after nearly 2,000 drowned trying to reach Europe since the start of the year.

“We want to move quickly. So we will triple the financial resources for the relevant missions of Frontex, clearly improve them,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference after an emergency summit in Brussels.

“For Germany I can add: if it turns out that the funds are not sufficient we will have to talk about it again. Money should be no object here.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Paul Taylor)

